Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 4.8%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 512,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 791,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

