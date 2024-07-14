Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

