ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,787 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $11.13 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

