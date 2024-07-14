ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $21.04. 8,334,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 255,084 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

