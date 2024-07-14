ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 62,469,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 130,361,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
