ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 62,469,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 130,361,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $21,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,115,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 474,067 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

