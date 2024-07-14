Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $498.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,104,462.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,104,462.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

