Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

