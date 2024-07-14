Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

