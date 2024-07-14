Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 146,657 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 452.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 10,738.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

