Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 75,846 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $2.98 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

