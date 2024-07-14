Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.