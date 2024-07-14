Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,622 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,471,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,066,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archrock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after acquiring an additional 145,397 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Archrock by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 135,471 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

