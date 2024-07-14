Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 8,170 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $109.07 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.