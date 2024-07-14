Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 8,170 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $109.07 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.
McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MGRC
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.