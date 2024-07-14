Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Insider Activity

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

