Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 27,834 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 542.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,751,000 after buying an additional 81,243 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.