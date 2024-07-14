Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 35,208 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 345.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

