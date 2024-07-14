Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,209 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 415.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Landstar System by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.55.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.