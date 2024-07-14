Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,135 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

ODP Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

