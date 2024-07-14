Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,177 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3,586.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Royal Gold by 92.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $136.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $136.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

