Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,235 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.