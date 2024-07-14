Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 14,751 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

