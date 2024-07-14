Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 18,528 Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

