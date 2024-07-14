Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,335 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 29,994.7% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,199,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $41.29 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

