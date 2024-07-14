Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $557.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.42. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.94 and a 12 month high of $572.21.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.00.

View Our Latest Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.