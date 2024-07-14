Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $166.89 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $169.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

