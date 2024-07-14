Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $41.51.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

