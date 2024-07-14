Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 330,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

