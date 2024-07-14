Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $61.80 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter's ( NYSE:CRI ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter's had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $633.05 million. Analysts predict that Carter's, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

