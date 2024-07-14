Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 153,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $98,023,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.09 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

