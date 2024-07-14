Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.4 %

Kennametal stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

