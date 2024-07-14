Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.01 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,380.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $303,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

