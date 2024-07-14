Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 500,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

