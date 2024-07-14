Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.16 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOP. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.75. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $126.59 and a 1 year high of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

