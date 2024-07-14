Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.18 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,183 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embraer in the third quarter worth $526,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 40.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 18.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NYSE ERJ opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

