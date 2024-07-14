Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.22 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 867.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in EnerSys by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $106.20 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

