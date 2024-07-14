Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.23 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,343,000 after buying an additional 1,520,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 624,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

