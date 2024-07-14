Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BTI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

