Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

