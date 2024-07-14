Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Premier Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $1,700,650. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.