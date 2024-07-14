Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of World Kinect worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $3,843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $4,100,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

