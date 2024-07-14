Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 55,453 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,710 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of AG opened at $6.59 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

