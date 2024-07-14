Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.01 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

