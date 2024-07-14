Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.03 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

