Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.15 Million in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 283,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 224,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ABCB opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Ameris Bancorp Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
