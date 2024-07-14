Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.26 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Amkor Technology by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

