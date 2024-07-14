Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,177 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.