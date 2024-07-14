Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,784,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
Independent Bank stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.77.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
