Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 178,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 616.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,620,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 727,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.