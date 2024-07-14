Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $184.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

