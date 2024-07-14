Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 22,011 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 2,203.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

